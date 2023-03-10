The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari-Mohammed Ali, has warned politicians in the state against fomenting trouble during the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Mr Ali gave the warning at a meeting with some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Patani Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The meeting was a sequel to a petition from the APC, accusing some PDP leaders of conducting themselves in a manner that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Mr Ali advised the politicians to work towards peaceful conduct of the election by maintaining peace in the area.

The commissioner was represented by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Patani Police Division, Tobi Debakeme, a chief superintendent of police.

“Elections are opportunities for the electorate to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere and do not call for violence,” he told the leaders of the two parties.

Mr Ali assured that the police would deploy their personnel to Patani to maintain law and order during the election.

He reminded all the candidates in the forthcoming election that they would be required to sign an undertaking of good conduct.

The commissioner warned that anyone who breaks the law would be apprehended and prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Lawrence Babodor, Opute Yakekemewerigha, Pere Nduku, Reginald Ashugwu and Joseph Ekiyor on behalf of the APC.

The PDP was represented by Patani Local Government Area Chairman, Isaac Aguanah, Jude Sinebe, Godspower Ashugwu and Godbless Omoniyei, among others.

(NAN)

