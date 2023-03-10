Director, New Media, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for Rivers governorship election, Ibim Semenitari, says the state will become an investment hub in Africa if Siminalayi Fubara is elected governor of the state.

Mrs Semenitari, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, said Mr Fubara stood tall among others jostling for the governorship seat in the state.

According to her, Mr Fubara’s policies, as contained in his manifesto, titled ‘A Blueprint for a Greater Rivers State’ will bring much-needed change and development to the state.

Mrs Semenitari further stated that it would also bring improved infrastructure, job opportunities and better access to health care and education.

“Fubara’s policy vision plans to create greater economic opportunities by providing tax incentives to businesses and expanding access to health care and education,” she said.

According to Mrs Semenitari, the 38-page manifesto prioritises agriculture, industrialisation, infrastructure, education and healthcare.

She said the five areas of focus were intended to drive economic growth and development, create jobs and reduce poverty in the state.

Mrs Semenitari said these were key elements for the state to achieve its vision for the future, adding that Fubara would make the state an investment destination in Africa, with the implementation of the manifesto.

She said the governorship candidate had also resolved to improve infrastructure, promote economic development and create a conducive environment for investments.

She commended Mr Fubara for his commitment to making the state a competitive destination for foreign direct investments.

(NAN)

