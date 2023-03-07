The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized 1,112 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa from a suspected female drug trafficker in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Obot Bassey, said this on Tuesday in a statement issued in Uyo.
Mrs Bassey said the suspect, Hope David, 42, was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Abak Local Government Area of the state on 5 March.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the entire family engages in the illicit trade.
“However, as at (of) the time of the arrest, the husband of the suspect, Iniobong David Duff was nowhere to be found, but investigation has commenced in order to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she added.
READ ALSO: EFCC, ICPC, NDLEA operatives desert polling unit after Buhari casts vote
The commander said the NDLEA would continue to arrest drugs merchants in the state, while rehabilitating addicts to make them useful to the society.
Mrs Bassey solicited the support of the public, including traditional rulers and youth leaders in the campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999