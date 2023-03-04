The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared PDP candidates – Benson Agadaga, Seriake Dickson and Benson Kombowei – as winners of Saturday’s senatorial election in Bayelsa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Dickson is a serving lawmaker, Mr Agadaga is a former Chief of Staff to Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, while Mr Kombowei is a former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government.

The Returning Officer for Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Emmanuel Akpan, a professor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, declared Mr Agadaga the winner of the senatorial poll.

He said Mr Agadaga polled 22,517 votes to defeat his closest rival, Degi Eremieyor of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO:

The Returning Officer for Bayelsa West, Prof. Samuel Enahoro, also of the Federal University Otuoke, declared Mr Dickson the winner of the senatorial poll.

He said Mr Dickson polled 27,231 votes to defeat his main rival, Ayakpo Danyegha of the APC.

The Returning Officer for Bayelsa Central, Chris Onyema, also a professor, declared Mr Kombowei the winner the senatorial poll.

Mr Onyema said that Kombowei polled 51,202 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tiwei Orumiegha of the APC.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

