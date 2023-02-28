The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Marie Ebikake of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Ebikake, a former commissioner for Transport in the state, won the incumbent representative, Sunny Goli, who contested the seat for the second term in the Green Chambers.

Donatus Bassey, a professor and the INEC returning officer for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, declared Mrs Ebikake the winner of the poll.

He said Mrs Ebikake polled 11,145 votes to defeat her main rival, Mr Goli, of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 6,755 votes.

“Marie Ebikake, of PDP having scored the highest votes of 11,145 is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on 25 February for the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency,” he said.

(NAN)

