The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won Saturday’s election in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

Mr Obi polled 341,866 votes to defeat other candidates in the race, according to the results of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, Channels TV reported.

Mr Obi’s victory in the oil-rich Delta State is a political blow to the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the governor of the state.

PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, came second with 161,600 votes, while the All Progressives Congress scored 90,183 votes.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 3,122 votes.

Channels TV reported that 667149 voters were accredited for the exercise but 654,650 votes were recorded out of which 615,341 were valid, while 39,309 were rejected.

Mr Obi also won the presidential election in the neighbouring states of Edo and Cross River.

He is leading so far in another South-south state, Rivers.

Atiku has won in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states, also in the South-south region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

