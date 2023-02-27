Eteng Jonah-Williams, Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, has been declared the winner of the Cross River Central Senatorial District election.

Okeme Isaac, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, announced Mr Jonah-Williams, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the election on Monday in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River.

Mr Isaac said that Mr Jonah-Williams was announced for scoring the highest number of votes cast in the election.

He said the speaker scored a total of 57,344 votes to defeat Bassey Ewa of the People’s Democratic Party who got 53,453 votes and also the candidate of the Labour Party, Patrick Okomiso who got 15,874 votes.

“That I, Dr Okeme Isaac, the returning officer for the Cross River Central Senatorial District election hereby declare Eteng Jonah-Williams as the winner of the election and he is hereby returned elected.

“That Eteng Jonah-Williams has satisfied the electoral requirement as the candidate with the highest number of votes cast in the election,” he said.

