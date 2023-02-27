Ekong Samson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Akwa Ibom Senatorial South district election.
The Returning Officer, Effanga Effanga, announced the results at the Collation Centre in Eket Local Government Area on Monday.
Mr Effanga declared that Mr Samson polled 79,327 votes, followed by Mr Martyns Udo-Inyang of All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 33, 256.
Ephraim Inyang-Eyen of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) got 19, 336 while Henry Dominic of the Labour Party (LP) scored 17,760 votes.
Twelve political parties contested the Federal Constituency seats, which comprise 12 local government areas in the state.
NAN
