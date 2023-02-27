Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were held in the commission’s office in Ogoja, Cross River over an alleged missing “Declaration Form.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started after the declaration of Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe as the winner of the Cross River North senatorial district election and he could not be issued with the “Declaration Form” upon demand.
The Ogoja Electoral Officer, Peter Kolo, tried to convince the senator that it would be issued later since the one meant for the senator-elect was not readily available.
This, however, infuriated supporters of the senator who demanded that it be issued immediately or no one would be allowed to leave the office premises.
However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Gabriel Yomere, said, when responding through a phone call, that he sent the form along with other electoral materials.
Mr Agom-Jarigbe’s supporters, however, blocked the gate of the compound and said no staff of the commission would be allowed to go out until the Declaration Form was presented to the senator-elect.
NAN reports that the issue, which started around 3:05 a.m., was yet to be sorted out as of the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, Mr Agom-Jarigbe defeated Governor Ben Ayade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Cross River North senatorial seat.
The Peoples Democratic Party candidate defeated the governor in the election conducted on Saturday with 76,145 votes against 56,595 votes.
(NAN)
