The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Edo North Senatorial District in Edo.
Benjamin Adesina, the INEC Returning Officer, on Sunday in Auchi, declared Mr Oshiomhole as the winner of the polls with 107,110 votes.
He defeated the incumbent Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 55,344 votes.
“Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo North Senatorial District,” Mr Adesina said.
(NAN)
