The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has expelled Michael Enyong, the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, over allegations of forgery.

Mr Enyong’s expulsion is contained in a letter dated 30 January and signed by Anthony Ekong, the PDP chapter chairman, and 14 other executive members of the party in Uyo Local Government Area.

Mr Enyong, a serving federal lawmaker, hails from Uyo.

The letter is addressed to the state chairman of the party.

Mr Enyong, 54, is currently doing a second term as a member representing Uyo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Mr Enyong, as the new PDP governorship candidate in the state.

He replaced Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno, who won the party’s primary last year.

INEC cited a “court order” as the reason for the replacement which is marked “amendment no 4” on its website.

The PDP is at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, seeking for an intervention to restore Mr Eno as its candidate.

Forgery allegations

The PDP conducted its governorship primary in Akwa Ibom on 25 May last year at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, otherwise known as the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

Mr Eno, a former commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state, polled 993 votes to clinch the party ticket.

His closest rivals, Onofiok Luke and Akan Okon, tied on three votes each in a primary that recorded two void votes from the 1,018 delegates accredited for the exercise.

Mr Enyong, who boycotted the exercise, emerged winner in another PDP primary conducted in his compound in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

The local PDP chapter said Mr Enyong used the result of the primary conducted in his residence to mislead the court to enter judgment in his favour.

The PDP chapter said Mr Enyong’s action was “embarrassing, shameful, illegal” and constitutes “criminal conduct.”

“The said Mr Enyong forged the result form that the party used during the gubernatorial primary held 25 May 2022. He, without any fear, forged the signatures of the National Chairman, Secretary, Organising Secretary as well as the Electoral Officer and Returning Officer for that primary election.

“Mr Enyong deployed the documents procured with these multiple forgeries to mislead a Federal High Court and fraudulently obtained a judgment declaring him as the governorship candidate of the party,” the letter said.

The party further listed offences committed by the party governorship candidate to include, “filing spurious litigation against the party, anti-party activities, and engaging in dishonest practices.”

It further accused Mr Enyong of failing to honour the 23 January invitation to appear before the disciplinary committee of the party to defend the allegations levelled against him.

“Following the above, we, the executive members of the PDP in Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom State do hereby invoke Articles 58 (1) and 59 (g) and outrightly expel him from the PDP in Oku 1 (Ward 10).”

Mr Enyong’s lawyer, NyaknoAbasi Etuk, declined comment on the matter when contacted.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Enyong obtained a court order restraining the police from inviting, arresting and detaining him in connection with the alleged forgery.

