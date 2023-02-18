Shops were burgled in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in south-south Nigeria as a protest on Friday over the continued scarcity of the new naira notes turned violent, according to Channels television report.

The protest, which was concentrated at the busy Mile Three Market along Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt reportedly turned violent as hoodlums took advantage of it to forcefully dispossess people of their belongings.

Hoodlums injured Drivers and passersby in the area and smashed the windshield of cars parked along the streets.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her comment on the matter.

Similar protests have been reported in Edo and Delta states in the south-south region and some states in the south-west of the country where angry youths set commercial banks ablaze as tension continues to grow over the scarcity of the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last December introduced the new naira notes as a part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to fight corruption, terrorism, counterfeiting and related crimes.

But some state governors, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has dismissed the policy as political and anti-people, adding that it has nothing to do with fighting corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday sympathised with Nigerians over the difficulties experienced as regards the implementation of the naira redesigned policy.

The Nigerian leader admitted setbacks in the policy including scarcity of the new notes but however said the policy was achieving its aims.

“Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN,” Mr Buhari said.

