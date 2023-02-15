Some angry youths, on Wednesday, set ablaze some commercial banks on Wednesday in some Nigerian cities as tension continued to grow over the scarcity of the newly redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 currency notes.

Police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, in a Twitter post on Wednesday, said some youths set ablaze two banks and two vehicles in Udu Local Government Area in the state.

Delta State is in South-south Nigeria.

The vehicles were set ablaze at a road junction in Udu, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

“We have arrested nine suspects so far,” Mr Edafe said. “Some persons will still call this protest,” he added, apparently disapproving of the action taken by the youths.

The police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES around 6:14 p.m. that normalcy had been restored in the area. “Everything is calm now,” he said.

In Benin City, Edo State, rioters attacked a “good number” of banks, including Ecobank, Firstbank and UBA, according to the police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor.

“They entered into the banks’ premises, destroyed the ATM machines, the buildings, window glasses and others,” he said.

The police stopped the rioters from destroying vehicles of road users, Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said.

A clip on the Benin riot circulating on social media captured a panicked Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) worker crying out of fear as the police fired teargas at the rioters who attempted to invade the bank.

Mr Nwabuzor said the police, including other security agencies, were out on the streets to quell the riot.

He said people were using old videos of the Endsars protests to mislead Internet users to think that some people had been killed during the riot.

At Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, some youths used discarded tyres to set up bonfires to barricade a major road which leads to where the CBN branch and other banks are located.

The youths had initially gathered peacefully in their numbers in front of the CBN branch along Udo Udoma Avenue to protest the continued scarcity of the new notes before tempers rose and they resorted to barricading the road.

“We no go gree-oo, we no go gree! We no go gree-oo, we no go gree!” they kept chanting in front of the bank.

A resident in Uyo told PREMIUM TIMES the police fired live ammunition and teargas at the protesters.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, told PREMIUM TIMES the police acted swiftly to contend with the “riotous” gathering close to the CBN branch.

Commercial banks in Uyo city hurriedly closed out of fear that the protest could spread and spiral out of control.

Mr Macdon said peace had been restored and that the police were patrolling the city roads.

Okowa calls for calm

Meanwhile, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has appealed to residents in Delta to remain peaceful, while the scarcity of the naira notes is being addressed.

“We are fully aware of your concerns and the difficulties you face, but we strongly advise against resorting to violence, such as burning down banks that employ our people. Such actions will only exacerbate the problem and could have far-reaching consequences for our nation.

“We once again appeal to everyone to refrain from violent acts and allow us to engage with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure that more funds are made available to banks across the country,” Mr Okowa said, while reacting to the violent attacks on banks in the state.

A counselling psychologist, Udeme Okono advises Nigerians: “If you do not have the new naira notes, avoid public transport because everyone is angry.”

Mr Okono said, “Funnily, like every other knee-jerk government policy, this one is just setting us up against each other. The POS person, the market woman, the PMS dispenser etc., we’re merely victims.”

The CBN, last December, introduced the new notes amid efforts to fight corruption, terrorism, counterfeiting and related crimes. However, Nigerians have had a hard time getting the new notes amid scarcity and rising tension across the country.

Before today, there had been violent protests in some states in South-west Nigeria.

There were violent protests in Oyo, Kwara and Ondo states on Wednesday.

An interim order from the Supreme Court of Nigeria restraining the CBN from enforcing its 10 February deadline for the use of the old naira notes seemed not to have worked, as the old notes were being rejected by many individuals and businesses across the country.

