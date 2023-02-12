A viral photo of a young man standing with arms wide open in front of Peter Obi’s SUV to welcome the Labour Party presidential candidate to Lagos on Saturday has been fraudulently listed for sale in an NFT marketplace called OpenSea.

NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) are cryptographic assets with unique identification codes. It gives people the platform to create arts, images, video, and memes, and to sell them digitally as NFTs.

Esther Umoh, a photographer and poet, shot the viral photo of Mr Obi in Lagos.

Some unknown person had, however, fraudulently put up the photo for sale at $767.11 price on OpenSea, despite the photo bearing the word “pendrops”, which is Esther’s trademark.

The photo is captioned The New Nigeria in the marketplace and would remain on sale for 27 days, till 11 March.

“Putting up my work on @opensea without my permission is really not a great thing to do. I don’t know who this person is,” Esther said on Twitter, Sunday afternoon.

She added that four out of her seven siblings are lawyers, apparently threatening litigation. She is appealing to Twitter users to help her in reporting the fraud to OpenSea.

The photo, which some Nigerians dubbed photo of the year, has earned praise for Mr Obi, Esther, and the young man in the picture.

“Good photography is not about carrying expensive cameras, it’s all capturing great and iconic moments and @EstherUmoh10 knows exactly how to do that,” said a Twitter user, @Ceephic.

