The People of Owan and Akoko-Edo local government areas of Edo State have complained that they have been marginalised politically for 35 years.

They also said that their areas lack basic infrastructures compared to other areas in the state.

Some leaders from the areas, at a meeting on Tuesday in Benin under the aegis of Akoko-Edo and Owan Alliance, said their council areas had suffered perpetual neglect in the hands of the political leaders in the state.

The convener of the alliance, Sunny Ifijen, in a statement, said the alliance believed that giving the two local government areas a sense of belonging was never a privilege, but a right.

The group challenged the Edo State Government and other relevant authorities to show better commitment to Akoko-Edo and Owan Federal Constituency.

The alliance said aside from the lack of government presence in the two council areas, they had also not enjoyed political relevance in terms of political appointments and elective positions, both at the state and federal levels.

“It is sad to note that in 25 years, we only had eight years in the Senate (Yisa Braimoh and Domingo Obende), while Etsako dominated the remaining years.

“No governor, no minister, no ambassador, no state party chairman of major political parties, no established tertiary institutions.

“For years, the Sasaro-Igarra-Ibillo Road had been in bad shape and both state and federal governments are doing nothing about it,” the leaders pointed out at the meeting.

Mr Ifijen said residents were saddened by the multi-faceted marginalisation of the areas.

The meeting appealed to the federal and state governments, religious and traditional leaders and other relevant organisations and individuals, to look into the plight of the Akoko-Edo and Owan people.

They clarified that the alliance was dominated by non-partisan leaders of Owan and Akoko-Edo extraction.

(NAN)

