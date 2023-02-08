Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has donated the sum of N70 million to the families of the three slain police officers and one injured officer at the Rumuokoro flyover bridge in Port Harcourt.

Mr Wike on Tuesday presented the cheque of N20 million to each widow of the three slain officers and N10 million to the injured officer who is still on active service at the Nigerian police headquarters, Rivers police command.

Mr Wike, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, commiserated with the police command and families of the slain officers.

He stated that his administration introduced the officers’ welfare policy to encourage and support officers and their families in the face of fatality while on active duty.

He said the gesture is also to make certain that men and women of the various security agencies who work hard to guarantee the security of Rivers State are not left alone when they suffer a casualty.

“We are here to let you know that the officers did not die in vain, when you serve this country and serve this state, it is never in vain. Whatever situation you find yourselves in, we as a government must identify with you.

“Your husbands died while serving this country and the state. Rivers State Government truly appreciates their efforts and contributions.

“We know this token will not wipe away your tears or replace your husbands but we believe that it will impress upon your mind that your husbands died while working for a worthy cause and even God Almighty will not abandon those they left behind,” he said.

Mr Wike also admonished the injured officer to keep fate as the state government has taken up the expenses incurred in his recovery journey.

Mr Wike said that residents of Rivers State can testify that indeed the efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state are yielding dividends in terms of peace and security.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Okon Effiong, commended the governor for honouring the families of the slain officers and standing tall with the police command in its trying times.

Mr Effiong advised the beneficiaries to judiciously use the token to the benefit of their families.

Maria John, the widow of the late Inspector Enekele John, prayed for the blessings of God on Governor Wike for remembering the widows and supporting the families of the slain officers.

(NAN)

