A legislative aide to Chris Agibe, a House of Representatives member, representing Boki-Ikom Federal Constituency in Cross River State, has been abducted.

The aide, Kenneth Abang, was abducted in Betem community in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River.

He was abducted on 30 January alongside his relative, Eunice Abang.

Mr Abang’s relative, Fidelis Ekpah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar that he (Abang) was traveling to his home town in the Boki Local Government Area when he was abducted.

Mr Ekpah said Mr Abang was traveling to prepare for his late father’s burial, scheduled to be held on 3 and 4 February.

“They took them away and abandoned his car by the roadside.

“This is a double tragedy for us. We were already planning for his father’s burial before this ugly incident occurred,” Mr Ekpah said.

“I want to appeal to the police, the army, civil defence and the Department of State Service to come to our aid and rescue our brother and his relative,” Mr Ekpa added.

The spokesperson of the police in Cross River State, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the abduction in an interview with a NAN correspondent, said that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

“The deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations has drafted our men to the area to ensure the release of Abang and his relation,” said Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police.

“We are on the matter. I can assure you that efforts are on to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.”

(NAN)

