The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Monday boasted how he allegedly rescued former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from being dealt with by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Atiku, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, was the vice president under Mr Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007. The relationship between the two became frosty during Mr Obasanjo’s second term, a period Mr Atiku was nursing ambition to succeed his boss.

Addressing party supporters at the APC presidential campaign rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Mr Tinubu said he “rescued Atiku when Mr Obasanjo wanted to “roast him like goat meat.”

Mr Tinubu said Mr Atiku’s plan is to sell Nigeria and return to his base in Dubai.

The APC candidate promised to complete the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom, saying he had just completed one – Lekki Deep Seaport – in Lagos.

He also promised to bring an end to unemployment in Nigeria and moved the country on the path of progress.

He further promised to end estimated billing for electric consumption in Nigeria and also end fuel scarcity.

“Go and get your PVC if you did not have it. This is a revolution. A revolution to change poverty to happiness, change joblessness to joyful,” he said.

The APC at the event presented the party flag to its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Akanimo Udofia.

The elated Mr Udofia, after receiving the flag, thanked the people for their massive turn out to welcome the party’s presidential candidate.

Atiku reacts

Mr Atiku’s spokesperson, Charles Aniagwu, when contacted, said among all the presidential candidates, Mr Tinubu was the only one who does not talk like a president.

“There are a lot of issues concerning bad governance and what people are going through. Today, you will visit the fuel stations but no fuel and even when you see it you pay through your nose.

“One would have expected them to focus on the challenges facing the country but because they don’t have ideas he keeps insulting people,” he said.

Mr Aniagwu said Atiku campaign council was focused on the need to recover the country and build it instead of join issues with the APC candidate.

