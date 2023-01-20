The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, has charged the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to establish a template for its effective take off.

He said this would help the commission to make a positive impact on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Mr Umana said this on Friday while declaring open a three-day NDDC Board and Management Retreat at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, according to a statement from the NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede.

He reminded the board members that the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigerians were looking up to them to make a difference.

He urged the Governing Board to ensure that the retreat was used to discuss and address issues around the NDDC Act, the Public Procurement Act and other key issues like accountability and transparency.

The Minister said the retreat was meant to equip the Board and Management with relevant information to play their various roles to ensure that the NDDC lives up to its mandate of fast-tracking the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

“I trust that this new board, made up of experienced professionals, will not fail, especially with the confidence reposed in them,” he said.

Some of the topics for the retreat are: Essentials of the Public Procurement Act; Overview of the National Strategy on Public Service Reforms and Critical Issues in Public Service Reforms and Guidelines to Accounting Procedures and Imperatives in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, assured that the Governing Board was set to take the Commission to greater heights, stating: “We will soon roll out plans for developing the Niger Delta region. We will explore new areas of partnerships.”

The NDDC recently inaugurated a committee on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) charged with exploring sustainable relationships which will impact positively on the people of the region.

“The PPP Committee is expected to review all the Commission’s existing partnerships as well as explore new partnerships that will result in enduring regional projects,” Mr Ogbuku said.

Mr Ogbuku said the committee will “identify, pursue and secure alternative sources of funding for the Commission’s projects and programmes,” as well as “draw up and adopt projects and programmes funding templates.”

The NDDC Managing Director said Uyo was chosen for the retreat because Akwa Ibom State is perceived as “a window of development in the Niger Delta region.”

