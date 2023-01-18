The Edo State Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the 7 January terror attack on a train station in the state.

The government said the terrorists had kidnapped 20 people who were waiting to board a train at the Igueben train station.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in the state, Chris Nehikhare, said this when he briefed reporters shortly after the state Executive Council meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

Mr Nehikhare said seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, saying that the two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

“The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” he said.

Police in Edo had said that the attack was carried out by “herdsmen”.

The state government initially said 31 people were missing after the attack, which led to shutting down of the train station.

Lassa fever outbreak

Speaking on the Lassa fever outbreak in the state, Mr Nehikhare said the Federal Government and its agencies had failed to moblise to the state despite all appeals for help from the government.

“Over 50 persons have been infected with the Lassa fever since the outbreak in the state. We have a five per cent fatality rate which is very high, compared to COVID-19.

“All appeal and entreaties to the federal government have been rebuffed.

“We are constrained to reach out to the World Health Organisation and other international agencies to intervene in the infectious disease in our state.

“We have written letters to the Ministry of Health, National Centre Disease Control (NCDC) and all the people involved in disease matters to come and help us fight this disease, but unfortunately they refused to come to our aid,” he said.

Nigeria recorded 178 deaths from Lassa fever in 2022.

