The International Press Centre (IPC) in Nigeria has expressed concern over the threats on the life of a PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Saviour Imukudo, by a man who supervised a poorly executed federal project in Akwa Ibom State.

IPC in a statement issued on Saturday by its Press Freedom Officer, Melody Lawal, called on the Nigerian government and security agencies to ensure the safety of the journalist.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the man, Andrew Okure, who supervised the rehabilitation of local market stalls, threatened Mr Imukudo for doing a story on the shoddy job done.

Some stalls have cracks in their walls and holes in the roofs. The cement floors are broken in some of them.

The rooftop of most of the stalls shakes along with the mild wind and looks as though they could be easily blown off.

The concrete pillars in most of the stalls appeared inadequate. Also, the use of Bamboo sticks as improvised pillars in some stalls has raised safety concerns among the residents.

The rehabilitation, awarded by the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) to Tymme Energy Integrated Resources Limited, has pitched some residents in the community against a senator from Akwa Ibom, Christopher Ekpenyong who facilitated the project.

The residents said the senator should have ensured that the contractor did a quality job.

Tymme Energy Integrated Resources Limited, according to data obtained online, was incorporated on 16 February 2016 with 18, Aiyewa Street, Kabba, Kogi State, north-central Nigeria, as its registered address.

Mr Okure, who claimed to be an engineer, initially declined comment when contacted by the reporter, Mr Imukudo.

He later called Mr Imukudo on Wednesday, apparently after reading the published story.

Mr Okure said the community residents who commented on the project were “members of the opposition party”.

When Mr Imukudo asked him on Thursday around 10:57 a.m. for his official comment on the shoddy project, Mr Okure said to the reporter: “I’m going to follow you up. Be careful, be careful.”

While Mr Okure was dishing out the threat, a male voice in the background could also be heard issuing out additional threats against the reporter.

“Look at you, look at six feet. Don’t worry. Thank God, I know your name now. Somebody is telling you to go and die and you are following the person,” the voice in the background said.

The PREMIUM TIMES bureau chief for the south-south and south-east regions, Cletus Ukpong, said the newspaper would report the matter to the police in Uyo on Monday.

‘Time has come to stop attacks on journalists’

IPC said it is time to end attacks on journalists and other media professionals in Nigeria.

It enjoined anyone who may be aggrieved over media reports to seek redress through legal channels instead of attempting to resort to extra-judicial self-help.

“IPC, therefore, appeals to other national, regional and international media freedom groups, freedom of expression organisations and human rights bodies to join in the clamour for the safety of Saviour Imukudo,” the statement said.

