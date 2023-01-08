At least 31 intending passengers were kidnapped when terrorists attacked a train station in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, an official has said.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, on Sunday confirmed that 31 intending passengers were abducted during the attack at Igueben train station.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passengers were said to be waiting for a 4 p.m. train from Igueben to Warri when the terrorists struck, shooting sporadically, abducting passengers and leaving many injured.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police earlier said the attack was carried out by suspected “herdsmen”.

The Edo commissioner, Mr Nehikhare, told reporters in Benin that one abducted passenger escaped from the kidnappers, while the police had arrested one of the suspects.

He said the attack is the “most difficult” incident in Edo of late.

“Few armed men who came with vehicles at about 4 p.m., started shooting sporadically at the Igueben train station; kidnapping 32 while many others were injured. They came with cars but took their victims into the bush on foot,” NAN quoted Mr Nehikhare as saying.

“The police in collaboration with the vigilante and hunters started combing the bush almost immediately.

“One suspect has been arrested and he is helping the police in their investigation.

“The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, visited the scene of the crime this morning to have an on-the-spot assessment of what has happened.

“We are pleased to say that one suspect has been arrested. We congratulate the police and the Edo security network for the swiftness which they attended to the security breach,” Mr Nehikhare said.

“The Edo State Government sympathises with the victims and hopes that this would be the last such incident occur in the state,” he added.

READ ALSO:

The Edo train attack occured about 10 months after terrorists attacked a moving train in Kaduna, north-west Nigeria. Some people were killed and dozens of other passengers kidnapped in the Kaduna incident.

Some of the passengers spent months with the kidnappers before they were released either after their relatives paid ransom or after the government negotiated their release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

