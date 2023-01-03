Police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, have declared a 67-year-old man missing.
The police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, who said this in a statement on Tuesday, gave the name of the missing man as Akpokwaye Frawa Benseke of 3 Orhokpokpo Street, Agbarho, Delta State.
Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, Mr Benseke is 5ft tall, no tribal mark, fair in complexion and speaks English, Yoruba and Urhobo language fluently.
“The missing man left home on 17 December, 2022 to Agofure Motor Park, Effurun, to board a vehicle to Lagos State and has not returned home,” the police said.
READ ALSO: Police declare four persons missing in Ebonyi community
The police said the family has not been able to ascertain the man’s whereabouts.
The police spokesperson appealed to Nigerians with any information about the man’s whereabouts to report to Agbarho Division of the Police, the Police Public Relations Office in Asaba or the nearest police station.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999