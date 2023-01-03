Police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, have declared a 67-year-old man missing.

The police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, who said this in a statement on Tuesday, gave the name of the missing man as Akpokwaye Frawa Benseke of 3 Orhokpokpo Street, Agbarho, Delta State.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, Mr Benseke is 5ft tall, no tribal mark, fair in complexion and speaks English, Yoruba and Urhobo language fluently.

“The missing man left home on 17 December, 2022 to Agofure Motor Park, Effurun, to board a vehicle to Lagos State and has not returned home,” the police said.

The police said the family has not been able to ascertain the man’s whereabouts.

The police spokesperson appealed to Nigerians with any information about the man’s whereabouts to report to Agbarho Division of the Police, the Police Public Relations Office in Asaba or the nearest police station.

