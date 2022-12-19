Police in Cross River State said they have arrested three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sule Balarabe, disclosed this while parading the suspects, who were arrested between August and November in the state.

Mr Balarabe gave the names of the suspected IPOB members as Richard Ukehad, 29; Esther Asado, 29, and Isaac Ebebe, 44.

He said the suspects were arrested at their camp in Bebe III community in the Obanliku Local Government Area of the state, following an intelligence report.

“On the strength of the information, the military, in collaboration with Anti-Cultism/kidnapping squad, swung into action and the three were arrested,” he stated.

The commissioner said the two dane guns, a Biafra uniform, a Biafra flag, an axe, a knife, four explosive devices, two suspected explosive chemicals, charms, a police beret and a live cartridge were recovered at the camp.

Mr Balarabe said the suspects would be charged to court once investigation is completed on the matter.

Deadly attacks in South-east and South-south Nigeria have been linked to IPOB.

READ ALSO:

The commissioner further said two persons were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, while one was also arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping within the same period.

He disclosed that two AK47 riffles and 200 rounds of AK47 lives ammunition belonging to the kidnappers were recovered by the police.

While promising to rid the state of crime during and after the yuletide, the commissioner warned politicians against violence and any unlawful act that could compromise the “peace” in Cross River.

“The command warns all political parties, their candidates and supporters, to play by the rule and abide by all the laws guiding the election process in the country as infractions would not be tolerated.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

