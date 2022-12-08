The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has announced an indefinite postponement of the flag-off of its state campaign earlier rescheduled from 5 to 10 December.

This was contained in a statement from the APC spokesperson in the state, Erasmus Ekpang, on Thursday in Calabar.

Mr Ekpang said a new date for the campaign flag-off would be announced.

“We understand the strain and imbalance this has caused a lot of our party faithful who have since relocated to the Northern Senatorial District in preparation for the flag-off.

“We want to sincerely apologise to all and to inform you that this postponement became inevitable due to national engagements with our party candidates and critical stakeholders in Abuja.

“We wish to use this medium to appreciate and appeal to all party faithful that everyone will have a place of pride in the campaign council either at the state, local government or ward level.

“Our focus is on victory for the party as we assure all party faithful that it will be a clean sweep,” Mr Ekpang said.

The APC became the ruling party in Cross River after the state governor, Ben Ayade, defected to it from the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)

