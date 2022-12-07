The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has announced the death of a member of the state executive committee of the party in the state, Catherine Asian.

The spokesperson of the party in the state, Borono Bassey, made the announcement in a statement he posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Mr Bassey did not state when she died.

“Mrs Asian, until her death, was a committed member of the state executive (committee) of the PDP in Akwa Ibom, who made significant contributions to the growth of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State. Her strategic and invaluable contributions will be greatly missed in our Party,” Mr Bassey said in the statement.

Mrs Asian, 42, was an Ex-officio member of the party in the state. She hailed from Uyo Local Government Area of the state.

She is the second state executive committee member of PDP in the state to have died in less than two years, without completing their tenures.

PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, in January last year lost its state chairman, Udo Ekpenyong, to COVID-19. Mr Ekpenyong, who died without completing his tenure, had since been replaced by Aniekan Akpan.

Mr Ekpenyong and Mrs Asian were elected into the state executive committee of the party in 2020.

Mrs Asian will be buried on 9 December 2022, according to the party spokesperson.

“It is our most sincere prayer that God’s comfort will be sufficient to the bereaved family and the entire PDP family as we bear this tragic loss,” Mr Bassey said.

