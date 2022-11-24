Joseph Ifeanyi moved swiftly through the thick, dirty waters that had submerged a part of his neighborhood at Infant Jesus Area of Asaba, the capital of Delta State. Soon, the odoriferous smell of the dark-coloured, stinking water took over the atmosphere. If Mr Joseph was disturbed by the offensive smell, he didn’t care to show it. It was in the last week of October when devastating floods submerged many states across Nigeria, with disastrous consequences for Delta communities, especially those on the bank of the River Niger.

“Many people left this neighborhood when the waters came,” Mr Joseph began, stifling a tear.

“Many of the houses around here have been submerged in water and destroyed by the flood. There are reported cases of death in Asaba and other parts of Delta already. Many of our neighbors are now at IDP Camps in Ogbe-Afor. We don’t even know where others are as we speak. It’s a very sad situation.”

Mr Joseph soon moved to the bank of the Anwai river channel, ostensibly to go check his fishing net. He told this reporter that since the floods submerged the neighborhood, residents have vacated their houses and the few people who have remained sought relief in mundane activities such as fishing inside the makeshift pond on the bank of the river channel.

“We cannot go to IDP camp; well, I personally can’t go there because it’s not convenient,” he said.

“Since the waters have covered everywhere, we now fish on our street here and we ‘catch’ fishes and other things these days. Maybe it’s the flood that brought them here. Our fear is just about a disease outbreak from floodwater because some people in the neighborhood use the water to do house chores.”

Mr Joseph’s neighbourhood is located close to the teaching and research farm of the Delta State University’s Faculty of Agriculture, Anwai, Asaba.

Like many of the streets and neighborhoods around the Infant Jesus area and Anwai Old Road, the street is submerged in water. In places like Ifeanyichukwu Nwagbo, Iyase Osowa, as well as other communities around Anwai river channel, residents lamented the devastating effects of the flood disasters on livelihood and business.

Our reporter found that the situation across Ugbolu Road, Pasture of Life, Pipeline area, Iyagba Community, and other parts of Asaba and environs is nearly the same.

Flood in Delta

Between September and October, Nigerians were hit by the severe impact of flooding disasters across the country. At the height of the crisis, the Federal Government disclosed that the disaster killed over 600 persons, displaced over 1,302,589 persons and destroyed over 108,393 hectares of farmlands across the country.

Similarly, the government disclosed that the disaster injured over 2,407 persons, partially damaged 121,318 houses, totally damaged 82,053 houses, partially damaged 108,392 hectares of farmlands and totally damaged 332,327 hectares of farmlands, all across Nigeria.

In Delta, PREMIUM TIMES observed that farmlands were submerged by water in parts of Ugbolu and Anwai areas of the state capital, Asaba.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, warned of more devastating effects in Anambra, Cross Rivers, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa state and urged the respective state governments to relocate residents in flood prone areas to high grounds.

In Delta, several persons drowned and over 3,233 households were displaced from their homes as an unabating flood worsened in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state. The flood also submerged parts of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

Over 19 communities in the Udu Local Government Area of the state were also submerged by the flood, rendering hundreds of persons homeless. The affected communities include Emadadja, Ekrota, Ubogo, Ukpiovwin, Ukperheren, Obubu, Oghior, Ogbe-Udu, Okolor Waterside, Okolor Inland, Egini and Erhiephihor Ayama, Epame, Aladja, Orhuwhorun, Ugbisi, Otor-Udu and many others.

In many parts of Asaba, the state capital, as well other suburban communities, PREMIUM TIMES spoke to residents whose houses, farmlands and businesses were destroyed by the flood.

Submerged Roads, Communities

Isaac Nosa is a motorcycle rider who plies the Ugbolu road via Anwai old road on the outskirts of Asaba. In October, the devastating floods swept off his house around Iyagba community, rendering him and his family homeless.

“I have had to go squat at a relative’s place around Ogbe-Ogonogo,” he said.

“The floods destroyed everywhere and swept away peoples’ belongings around here. So many people are now displaced.”

Another motorcycle rider who identified himself simply as Osinachi told our reporter that the Ugbolu road was “totally submerged” in the middle of October, disrupting the daily activities of market women and transport workers around the area.

“If you were here last week, you won’t be able to go to Ugbolu through this road because everywhere was flooded,” Osinachi said as he maneuvered his ways around the dirty waters covering the tarred section of the road.

“The entire road from Ugbolu to Anwai Bridge was not passable, especially this section. Drivers and Keke riders had to go through the hill up there to connect to Anwai, and it was very stressful.”

He added further that due to the disruption and fear of safety, many transport workers fled the area and the few available ones charged higher fares because of the risk of passage.

“Many of our people had to repair their Keke (tricycles) because the water damaged some peoples’ engines,” he said.

At Usinoa (via Access) and Pipeline areas of Asaba metropolis, the story of displacement and flooding was the same in terms of its ugly impact. Residents told our reporter that the waters submerged their houses and damaged electricity connections for several days.

“We have not had light (electricity supply) since the flood thing happened,” said Ozioma Samuel, a resident of the Pipeline area.

“The flood destroyed too many things in this area and we are still suffering the effects. Many of our neighbors are at the IDP camp in Ogbe-Afor because their houses are not even habitable.”

Social life Disrupted

In many of the communities along Ugbolu road, PREMIUM TIMES observed that the impact of the flood made a mess of social life. When our reporter visited the areas, residents lamented how their neighbors fled the communities and how deserted the areas have become since the flood incident occurred.

“The flood situation has damaged social life in this area,” says Emmanuel, a bar attendant in one of the local rendezvous points in Illah community.

“We used to have passersby and commuters going to town (Asaba) or returning to Ugbolu around here. They will drop by, relax and enjoy themselves. But since the flood scattered everything, the whole place is now deserted.”

A few meters away from Iyagba community, this reporter found a relaxation centre with a conspicuous inscription of Life Continental Beer at the entrance, flooded and deserted.

Although there are a few community members loitering around to pick up pieces of their lives and put things together, the devastating impact of the flood disaster was evident in the deserted houses, shops and bars. A group of Okada riders were also seen around a worship centre in the community, recounting the extent of the damage caused by the flood on their daily activities.

The flood water equally flowed through the communities via the rear section of the Delta Film Village and Leisure Park, Anwai community and other communities on the bank of the River Niger.

Health Scare

At Infant Jesus Phase 2, a young man who chose to identify himself simply as Daniel told PREMIUM TIMES that the greatest fear of most community dwellers was the possibility of a disease outbreak in the wake of the flooding incident. According to him, affected residents of the many streets adjoining Infant Jesus area were forced to resort to the use of the floodwater for washing and other essential activities.

“The problem is that many people may fall sick after everything normalizes,” he said in Pidgin.

“Many women in this neighborhood now wash their plates and clothes with this dirty, stinking water because there is no electricity and no water since the flood happened.”

Daniel, whose gas refilling shop in the neighborhood had been submerged in waters, said numerous other affected families had fled the community. Others who didn’t flee are holed up in their houses, he said, paddling a canoe.

“Some of our people went to the IDP camp in Ogbe-Afor, but many people didn’t like the place. I also didn’t like the IDP camp so I chose to stay behind. The water is receding and we are happy. Our fear, like I said, is that we should not witness a disease outbreak after this incident.”

At the IDP camp in Ogbe-Afor School, PREMIUM TIMES observed that affected victims of the flooding disaster occupied different classes and were engaged in different recreational exercises and social events.

A young boy who lives in the IDP camp, Emeka, told PREMIUM TIMES that he and other children attended a school located nearby the camp. He added that the feeding was relatively good but the authorities should improve on relief material provision.

“We are not in our houses and cannot complain, but the food isn’t really poor,” he said.

“Many of us came from Pipeline and Infant Jesus and that’s why we are here. We hope that we will be able to return home as soon as possible.”

PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN

Last month, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) raised the alarm that more than 2.5 million people in Nigeria are in need of humanitarian assistance and are at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in the past decade. 60 percent of the affected demography comprises children, the agency added.

Cases of diarrhoea and water-borne diseases, respiratory infection and skin diseases have already been on the rise. In the Northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe alone, a total of 7,485 cases of cholera and 319 associated deaths were reported as of the second week of October.

On its part, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), scaled up response as well as sanitation, hygiene and health programmes to stop the spread of cholera and save lives.

In October, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 10,745 suspected cases of cholera were recorded in Nigeria within 10 months. In its cholera update, the agency said 31 states reported suspected cholera cases in 2022.

The states were Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara. Earlier, the NCDC had said that the outbreak of cholera had been worsened by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices.

According to UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI), Nigeria is said to be susceptible to ‘extremely high risk’ with regards to the impacts of climate change, ranking second out of 163 countries. Children in countries like Nigeria face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks combined with high levels of underlying child vulnerability, due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare and education.

Government’s Intervention

At the height of the disaster in October, the Delta State government opened 10 camps to accommodate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) impacted by the flood in 19 out of 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, also called on the Federal Government, corporate organisations and individuals to come to the aid of victims of flood in the state.

“It is a very extensive flood with a lot of displacement of people and I must thank all the various persons that have come here in the camp to stay,” he said.

Subsequently, the governor promised to continue to care for all Victims displaced by the ravaging flood in the state as he urged them not to lose hope. The governor also assured them of his plans to resettle them once the water recedes to enable them restart their lives.

For residents worst hit by the impact of the flooding, beyond resettlement of displaced victims, the government must also ensure that it puts measures in place to address health scare and other medical concerns that may be triggered by the use of dirty floodwater in communities affected by the flood.

“Some people even cooked their meals with the floodwater when things degenerated and there was no electricity and there was no water,” said Daniel.

“So there is the fear that the health implications of these things may not show up immediately. We hope the government can ensure that any health scare is immediately addressed due to the impact of the floodwater on peoples’ health.”

An Ibadan-based public health policy expert, Adedeji Kolawole, said that the potential impact of the floodwater usage among residents of the various affected communities in Delta may not be immediate, as things may degenerate after the floods recede.

“There is potential fear of (water-borne) disease outbreak. So, it’s important for the government and other major stakeholders to step up response and ensure that the impact of the flood on public health is curtailed,” he said.

This report was completed with the support of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development and the Centre for Investigative Journalism’s Open Climate Reporting Initiative.

