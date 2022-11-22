Hundreds of students of the University of Cross River, Calabar, on Tuesday barricaded the school gate in protest of constant robbery attacks.

The protest, which was at the main gate of the institution, followed the “constant” robbery at female hostels by armed men.

The students prevented teaching, non-teaching staff, and visitors from driving or walking into the university. They vowed to continue to barricade the university gate until the authorities take action on the matter.

A student, David Ekpo, who took part in the protest, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the female hostels in the school have been robbed frequently by armed men.

“This is not the first or second robbery incident but the third this month since we resumed and nothing has been done to improve the security situation in the school.

“Last night, another female hostel was attacked, rather than protect us, the policemen on campus prefer to chase us around campus,” he said.

A 200 Level female student, who identified herself as Cynthia Olam, said the frequent cases of robbery is having a psychological effect on the students.

“Since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended their strike and they came back, this is the third time they have robbed us.

“The robberies are becoming too frequent and some of us feel so insecure. If the situation does not improve, it will have a terrible impact on our studies, particularly we the girls,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Austin Amgba, and the university spokesperson, Onen Onen, declined comment on the matter when NAN contacted them.

NAN reports that in 2021, a male student was stabbed to death for trying to stop a group of armed men, who attacked some girls and robbed them of their phones.

(NAN)

