Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has appealed for more military support to address the rising trend of insecurity in the state.

The governor, in particular, asked for the deployment of more troops and Super Tucano jets from military authorities.

The request is contained in a statement in Calabar on Wednesday, by Mr Ayade.

This followed Wednesday’s abduction of nine passengers along the Ikom/Ogoja highway.

The governor, while sympathising with the families of the victims, said his administration would not condone any form of criminality in the state.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this heinous crime which has violated the innocence of our state.

“I appeal for calm, support and cooperation of our people as security men comb through every nook and cranny of the Uyanga forest.

“We are peace-loving people and will not allow criminality of any form to find a fertile ground anywhere in our state.

“We have made a request to the Federal Government to draft more troops to the Uyanga forest, as well as the deployment of Super Tucano aircraft.

“We have activated the Homeland Security outfit and have engaged local hunters to assist in a private para-military capacity,” he said.

Governor Ayade disclosed the government’s plan to purchase more gunboats and patrol vehicles to protect waterways and highways in the state.

Meanwhile, the police in the state said that eight out of the nine abducted passengers have been rescued.

(NAN)