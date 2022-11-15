The Delta State APC Campaign Organisation has condemned the closure of routes leading to and from the Warri Township Stadium, venue of the party’s presidential rally and Delta State campaign flag-off billed for 19 November.

In a statement by its Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Ima Niboro, on Tuesday, the campaign organisation frowned at what it described as “perfidious road closures aimed at stalling Saturday’s grand events.“

According to him, “information reaching us indicates that the Warri South local government council Chairman, Dr Michael Tidi, has given an order closing routes leading to the Warri Township Stadium with effect from Monday, November 14 through Monday, November 28.

“The closed routes include Ubeji Roundabout, Okere Square and the Edjeba Community Road from SPDC Gate. He did not give any sensible reason for the closure but went ahead to provide very difficult ‘alternative routes’ such as Elizabeth Close for Ubeji Roundabout users, Eboh Road for Okere Square and DBS Warri route for Edjeba Community road users.

“Delta APC Campaign Organisation views the action of the Warri South local government council chairman as an attempt to frustrate and sabotage the flag-off of the Presidential and Gubernatorial campaigns of the party by the ruling PDP in the Delta State.”

Mr Niboro said the PDP administration in the state has seen that the party would be defeated by the APC in the coming polls hence it resorted to means to thwart it.

“Faced with its dismal performance in governance, the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa-led PDP administration has clearly seen that their misgovernance portends a coming electoral disaster at the polls next year, and have resorted to wickedness, illegality, and every dubious means possible to thwart their inevitable rout,” he said.

“We want to assure that the APC in Delta State is strong, resilient and capable of crushing the infantile hurdles set by Okowa and his fawning minions, including the said Tidi.

“The Campaign Organisation is determined to vacate the closure order, and while at it, alternative routes of accessing the stadium on the flag-off day shall be secured and communicated to our thronging members and supporters.”

The APC campaign spokesperson appealed to members of the party “to remain law abiding and follow the instructions that will be released on alternative routes to the stadium.”