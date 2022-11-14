Flood victims in Bayelsa State have commended Governor Douye Diri for the help the state government rendered to them at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Yenagoa.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at the camp when it was being officially closed, said many of the IDPs were thankful to the government for its efforts.

Ebimor Fekuwei, who was one of the IDPs, praised the government for hosting and feeding them every day at the camp. She said they did not lack food or water while they were in the camp.

She called on the governor to further assist them as most of their homes were damaged.

Another camper, Godgift Diepreye, said that they were well fed.

“We stayed at the camp for more than eight days and nobody died. We thank God that nobody was sick, everybody is alive.

“My only problem now is that my house in Azikoro is still wet. Azikoro is one of the worst hit areas in the Yenagoa Local Government Area,” she pointed out.

While speaking with journalists at the camp, the lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency II, Koku-Obiyai Ebiuwou, thanked God for His protection.

“God stood by us day and night, we did not record any death.

“God increased us because we had over nine deliveries. We return all the glory to God Almighty because no man would have done it on his own.

“I want to sincerely thank the governor who took charge of the state. We heard instances in other states where the floods were so much that the governors abandoned the people and fled the state, leaving the citizens to sort out themselves.

“Governor Diri stood by us, went from community to community, provided shelter for the people and that’s what we are thanking God for today.

“We thank the governor. We pray that God will also send helpers to him at his point of need,” she said.

(NAN)

