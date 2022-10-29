The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, says he will not suspend his campaign activities despite the judgement by the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt nullifying all APC candidates in the state.

Mr Cole stated this on Friday during an interview on “Politics Today” a political programme on Channels TV.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the court on Monday declared in a judgement that the aggrieved persons were shut out of the primaries illegally, thereby rendering the outcome a nullity.

The court ordered that those that emerged from the primaries of the party should not be recognised as candidates for next year’s general elections.

The APC in Rivers has been fractionalised between loyalists of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and a former senator, Magnus Abe, who has since left the party.

Mr Abe defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he picked the governorship ticket for next year’s election, after he was outmaneuvered by the Ameachi faction at the APC primaries.

Mr Cole said the party has filed an appeal and stay of execution of the order of the High Court. He stated that the party will proceed with its campaign activities while the other processes are ongoing at the higher courts.

“We continued with our program, we continued to do what we have set out to do because we know that this verdict is going to be overturned. We know it is going to go to the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court. We trust the judgement of both the Appeal and Supreme courts. What we are not going to do is to stop the campaign completely.

“Once the judgment came in, we knew we had to go and file an appeal. As soon as that was done, the campaign continued. We are not stopping. We are going to go all the way to the end. We are absolutely certain we will win the election,” he said.

The candidate also alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is using the court to frustrate the other political parties in the state.

“What we see essentially is a fear factor from the opposition that does not want to have anybody but themselves alone in this election. They have taken every political party to court, hoping they are going to exclude everyone. It is not going to happen,” Mr Cole stated.

This is the second term in a row that the APC in Rivers State will be facing the nullification of its candidates. In 2019, the nomination of Mr Cole and other APC candidacy were nullified by the Supreme Court.