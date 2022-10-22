The new acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, has vowed to change the story of the region.

“Time has come to change the story of the Niger Delta region. We must all be part of that new story.” Mr Audu-Ohwavborua stated this at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

It was his maiden meeting with staff and management of the commission, after assuming office.

Mr Audu-Ohwavborua, was the most senior director in the NDDC serving at the Delta State Office before he was appointed to replace Effiong Akwa, his predecessor, who was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Mr Audu-Ohwavborua, an engineer, is to superintend over the NDDC pending the setting up of a new management team and a governing board.

Addressing the staff of the Commission during the meeting, Mr Audu-Ohwavboru promised to prioritise their welfare.

“The staff of NDDC must be properly equipped to do their jobs. We have come a long way as staff of this Commission and God has a plan for allowing everything that happens to us, even as indigenes of Niger Delta region. Our labour shall not be in vain.

“With so many professionals, including engineers and PhD holders in various fields, it is obvious that there is sufficient capacity in the workforce. What is required is the will to do things right.

“I will listen to you, you have a duty to offer advice. I’m not here to witch-hunt anyone. We will be open,” he said

Who is Audu-Ohwavborua?

The new acting managing director of NDDC is a public administrator, a certified project manager and a fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers.

He is an entrepreneur with interest in Agriculture and the chairman of Emmppek Farms Limited.

Mr Audu-Ohwavboru has over 30 years experience working in diverse sectors – Dresser Kellogg Energy Services, National Engineering and Technical Company, among others.

He has university degrees in electrical engineering and business administration, and has successfully completed Business Model Innovations at Cambridge University.

He is an author of the book, Real Enemies of the Niger Delta, which was released in August 2020.

The book captures the plight of the people of the region – a land so blessed yet beleaguered, impoverished and generally taken for granted. It examines the challenges of the area and makes prescriptions for its transformation.