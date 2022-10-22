The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking the interim administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Efiong Akwa.

The President of IYC, Peter Igbifa, in a statement, said the group was elated over Mr Buhari’s decision to end the era of interim administrations in NDDC.

Mr Igbifa said that the situation had crippled the commission and denied all member states equal participation in the activities of the interventionist agency as envisioned by the Act establishing it.

He said Mr Buhari’s order that the board of the NDDC should be reconstituted in line with the Act was long overdue.

While acknowledging that it was better late than never, Mr Igbifa recalled that the IYC led by him had through various actions bemoaned the “draconian leadership style introduced in NDDC” and called for a substantive board.

He urged the president’s aides to urgently swing into action to carry out his directives on the reconstitution of the commission’s board.

“Now that the President has given a marching order, we only hope that those saddled with the responsibility of implementing it will act fast to save the image of the President.

“We have noticed in the past how the President’s orders were disregarded by his aides, who were more concerned about protecting their personal interests than the national interests with total disregard to the image of their principal.”

