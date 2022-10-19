The police in Edo State have arrested Austine Ekhigiator, 33, for allegedly stealing four prepaid meters in Azagba community, Uhumwode Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect, who lives at No 4 Erediawa Street, Sapele Road, Benin, was apprehended by the Egba Divisional Police Headquarters.

Mr Ekhigiator, alongside three accomplices now at large, allegedly stole meters installed on electric poles in the area.

The residents of the community arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police.

The Chief Security Officer of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Gilbert Nweke, said the suspect was not a staff member of the BEDC.

“The suspect worked with the contractor engaged by the Federal Government to install its National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in Edo.

“Luck ran out of him and he was apprehended. They sent a message to us and we came.

“He has confessed to doing the illegal acts. So, we took him and handed him over to the police.

“His accomplices who are on the run will be tracked by the long arm of the law.

“We want to appeal to the public to be very alert to when people come around that they want to repair their meter, usually they end up stealing the meters,” Mr Nweke said.

Gladys Evbodaghe, a victim of such theft, said the suspect came to her house in the company of two other men to repair her meter unknown to her that they had removed the meter from the box.

“The suspects and his accomplices always say to meter owners they wanted to correct errors on the meter, pretending to be BEDC staff.

“They will climb the pole and remove the meter, put it in their bag and cover it back and tell the owner that it has been repaired.

“I reported the matter at the Egba police station. Some members of the Egba community arrested one of the suspects that stole my meter and they handed him over to the police.

“I want my meter back because I do not want estimated billing,” she said.

When NAN visited Egba Police Station, an officer confirmed the arrest, saying the police were on the trail of others who were at large.

(NAN)