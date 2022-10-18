Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Tuesday said that one million residents have been displaced by the ravaging floods, indicating that the worrisome phenomenon has created a humanitarian crisis beyond the capacity of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor has announced a one-week break for civil servants except those on essential duties.

Mr Diri, who stated these in a radio broadcast, regretted that the state teaching hospital and two state-owned universities have been forced by the floods to shut down.

He empathised with the people and commended them for their courage, as they grappled with the natural disaster.

The governor appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assist the state with grants from the ecological funds, adding that the sole access to the East-West Road has been cut off on several points making road transport to Bayelsa impossible.

NAN reports that public power supply has been cut as a safety measure as most distribution transformers and stations are already submerged.

Also, fuel stations who have since run out of fuel as trucks cannot bring in fuel by road, leaving residents to resort to illegal refineries which are being clamped down on in the renewed fight against oil theft.

The exorbitant cost of petrol which stands at between N700 and N800 for one liter has led to a more than 100 per cent increase in transport fares, while small businesses have jerked up the cost of their services.

The blockade caused by the flood has also triggered a general scarcity of food and manufactured products, including beverages and medicines, forcing prices to hit the roof top.

The situation has also taken a negative toll on telecommunications services, leading to limited data and voice services as many base stations have run out of fuel.

Buhari reacts

Meanwhile, President Buhari has directed federal agencies on rescue and disaster management to “offer all needed assistance” to Bayelsa over the flood disaster, according to a statement on Sunday from a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The statement said the president expressed sadness over the devastation caused by flood in the state.

“President Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, and the changes to weather caused by climate change as chiefly to blame for the floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory which has not been spared either,” the statement said.

(NAN)