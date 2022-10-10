The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2023 elections.

He said: “there will be no more hunger” in the country if voted into power.

Mr Atiku stated this on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the flag-off of the PDP presidential campaign.

“Today we have inaugurated our campaign to rescue Nigeria from hunger, Poverty, and also to bring back the unity that we require in this country.

“If you vote for PDP it will be a return to prosperity, unity. There will be no more hunger and there will be security.

“I swear, if you vote for PDP you will all go back to school. You will get jobs.”

Mr Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria defeated 12 other candidates in a keenly contested presidential primary held in May at Abuja to emerge as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

He polled 371 votes while his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, came second with 237 votes.

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes to occupy the third position while Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, came fourth with 38 votes.

Speaking amidst cheers from party supporters, Atiku reminded the people that when the PDP came to power in 1999, it lifted Nigeria from bottom to top and that the country became the biggest economy in Africa.

“When PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity, hunger and lack of education. We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We became the biggest economy in Africa.

“We had peace, we had progress and Nigerians said they wanted change. They voted for change in 2015, what have we seen? – Poverty, insecurity, lack of job and disunity. Our children are no longer going to school,” he said.