The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has named Patricia Ogbonnaya, as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

Mr Abe, a former senator, also unveiled members of his campaign committee with Wilson Ake, as the director-general.

This was contained in a statement from a media aide to Mr Abe, Parry Benson, in Port Harcourt, on Saturday.

Justifying the choice of Mrs Ogbonnaya, a retired permanent secretary in the state as his running mate, Mr Abe said: “We were looking for somebody who will add value to the ticket; somebody who can be governor if I am not there.

“Somebody who can lead the state in the direction we want the state to go. Somebody who has the knowledge and can advise and contribute to the kind of Rivers State we will all like to see.

“We wanted somebody who will be an asset. We were not necessarily looking for a woman, but with a clear target of what we wanted in mind, we now got to the business of trying to identify who that person should be,” Mr Abe said

On the director-general of his campaign, Mr Abe described Mr Ake as “someone that is approachable and known to the people of the state and can contribute resources to the campaign”.

Mr Ake is a former senator. He represented Rivers West District from 2007 to 2015.

The SDP governorship candidate, Mr Abe, was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a platform where he initially declared to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The former senator had been engaged in a battle over the control of the APC structure in the state with a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

He, however, lost the political battle, with Tonye Cole emerging as the APC governorship candidate in the state on 26 May.

Mr Abe later defected to the SDP where he hoped to actualise his governorship ambition in the 2023 election.