A staff member of a Nigerian university has reportedly committed suicide over his inability to pay school fees for his two daughters.

The Nation newspaper, which reported the news on Sunday morning, identified the man as Carter Oshodin, a non-teaching staff member of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

Both teaching and non-teaching staff of UNIBEN, like other federal government-owned universities, have not been paid their salaries because of the lingering strike by workers’ unions.

The Non-Academic Staff Union, of which Mr Oshodin is a member, had suspended its strike for two months, but their members are yet to be paid their six months’ salaries.

The Nation reported that Mr Oshodin was a data entry officer at UNIBEN.

The paper said the man took his life on Friday at Umelu in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City, after failing to get financial help from people around him.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, has confirmed the incident, according to The Nation.

Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said his family had taken Oshodin’s body away

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that about 703,000 people commit suicide yearly, and that every 45 seconds someone dies by suicide around the world.

The WHO, in 2021, said many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis, with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship break-ups or chronic pain and illness.