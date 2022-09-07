The remains of a former assistant comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ekpedeme King, would be buried on 24 September in his hometown, Ekpene Ukpa, in Etinan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The family of the late immigration chief disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Uyo.

Mr King passed away on 19 July. He was 63.

The burial obsequies would begin on 18 September with the opening of the mourning house, according to the statement which was issued by Nseabasi King, the younger brother of the late officer, on behalf of the John King Heritage.

There would be a service of songs on 23 September in his hometown.

Mr King joined the NIS in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become an assistant comptroller general.

He was the spokesperson of the NIS, and had served as comptroller in Anambra and Lagos States before his retirement in 2020.

Mr King, a well-decorated officer of the NIS, was the first son of S.J. King, a diplomat and technocrat who was a principal private secretary to a former military leader, Yakubu Gowon.

His late father, S.J. King, was deeply involved in the movement that led to the creation of Akwa Ibom State on 23 September 1987.

Born on 21 May 1960, the late immigration officer, Mr King, got his First School Leaving Certificate in 1972 from Ireti Primary School, Lagos State.

He had his secondary education at the prestigious Etinan Institute in Akwa Ibom State, and later his university education at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he had his Bachelor of Arts in History in 1983.

He was married to Akuba King, nee Briggs, and had two children – EssienUbong and Samuel.

“Ekpedeme Samuel King was a chip off the old block in and out of service, by always looking out for excellence and that which will better the lot of his people. Because of the late ACG’s footprints and legacy in the NIS, there will always be deserving respect for every Akwa Ibom person in the affairs of the NIS for a very long time to come.

“It is worthy of mention here, that while ACG King was in service, he had an exceptional working relationship with the staff and officials of every foreign embassy and consulate in Nigeria, and made friends with people of diverse backgrounds and culture as a citizen of the world,” the statement said.