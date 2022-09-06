The police in Delta State have declared two children missing in Oko, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the missing children as Chinyere Amago, a male and Chiziterm, a female.

He posted the photo of the two children on the microblogging site.

They are both dark in complexion and speak Igbo and English Languages fluently, Mr Edafe said. He did not disclose their ages.

“The victims were taken from the mother by their neighbour, name unknown, on 27 August at about 11 a.m. to the market to buy them clothes and have not returned home.

“Anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the victims should report to “B” Division, Asaba, police spokesperson’s office or contact the nearest police station.”

The police in the state last year reported several cases of missing persons. One of the missing person was later found dead.

A 13-year-old girl, Treasure Ofuya, was declared missing in the state in May last year. She was later found.

Miss Ofuya who was last seen when she left for school in the Effurun area of the state was found in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, according to the police.

Barely two months later, the police declared a 21-year-old woman, Stephine Solomon, missing. She reportedly left home for work on 19 July last year but did not return.

A month later, a 17-year-old boy, Onoriode Simon admitted to killing a woman whom the police had declared missing in the state.

The suspect reportedly deceived the 50-year-old woman to a farm under the pretence of wanting to sell pepper to her but ended up killing her.

Her decomposing body was later recovered by the youths in the community who also aided the arrest of the suspect.