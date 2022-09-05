The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on Monday said it was investigating a report of an oil spill from its asset at Ogboinbiri in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that an operational mishap on 24 August at Diebu Creek Flowstation, operated by SPDC, discharged a yet-to-be ascertained volume of crude into the environment.

The residents of the Peremabiri community lamented the adverse impact of the spill, alleged insensitivity and neglect by SPDC.

They said the delayed response to the spill by SPDC had led to damage to the land and marine environment and impacted a wider area.

SPDC in a statement from its spokesperson, Mike Adande, in Yenagoa confirmed the oil firm was aware of the report of the spill.

Mr Adande said: “We are working with regulators and the local community to investigate the reported incident.

“The Diebu Creek stopped injection into the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) on February 25, owing to constant breaches of the TNP by crude oil thieves.

“The TNP is currently undergoing tests with water main flushing.”

According to residents, the discharge of large volumes of crude into the environment has polluted the Nun River, swamps and farmlands, causing hardships for the predominantly fishing and farming settlement.

Chairperson, Peremabiri Community Development Committee, Return Koma, in an interview with NAN on Monday, said officials of SPDC had convened a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the flow station and impacted site for Monday.

“They called to say that they are coming for a JIV on Tuesday and shortly they shifted it to today being Monday, so we are waiting,” Mr Koma said.

Mr Koma said the JIV report will reveal the cause of the spill, estimated volume of spill and impacted area.

(NAN)