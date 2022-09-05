Five days after his release from prison, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Wednesday, paid a thank you visit to his counsel, Femi Falana in Lagos.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, on 27 July, sentenced Mr Effiong to one-month imprisonment for alleged contempt after the lawyer objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

Mr Effiong was in court to defend his client, Leo Ekpenyong, in a defamation case in which Governor Udom Emmanuel is the claimant.

A thank you visit to my mentor and lead counsel, Mr. Femi Falana SAN. I was also humbled today to meet with Olumide-Fusika SAN who has joined the team to fight for justice for me. I’m eternally grateful. pic.twitter.com/RdGRSoDXja — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) August 31, 2022

Mr Falana, SAN, is the lead counsel to Mr Effiong, who has appealed his conviction at the Court of Appeal, Calabar, Cross River State.

Mr Effiong, who posted pictures of the visit on Facebook, said he also met with another member of his legal team, Olumide-Fusika.

In the post, Mr Effiong described Mr Falana as his “mentor.” Mr Falana could be seen in the picture smiling while placing his left hand on Mr Effiong’s shoulder.

Mr Falana had taken some legal actions while Mr Effiong was in prison, including suing Mrs Obot for not releasing the court proceedings in which she committed his client to prison despite repeated applications.

The judge released the conviction warrant 48 hours after she was sued.

In the document, Mrs Obot claimed, she committed Mr Effiong to prison for his “unruly behaviour,” an allegation the lawyer has denied.

‘I never disrespected the court’

The rights lawyer, surrounded by a crowd of supporters a few minutes after his release on 26 August, said he did nothing wrong that warranted his committal to prison.

“I never at any time pointed my hand at the Honourable Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom. I never at any time banged the table. I never at any time shouted at the court. These allegations only came to me while I was in detention.

“The Honourable Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, whose office I respect, knows in her conscience that I never acted in any insolent manner. I never disrespected the court,” Mr Effiong had said to reporters.

The lawyer has also challenged the judge to release the CCTV footage of what transpired in court on the day he was sentenced to prison.

Mr Effiong served the first two weeks of his sentence at Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre.

He was later transferred to Uyo Custodial Centre to serve the remaining days.

The lawyer was reportedly abused by prison officials who scraped his hair and beard.

The lawyer’s incarceration attracted condemnations across the country, with some groups staging protests in Uyo.

Amnesty International Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association faulted the procedure adopted by Justice Obot in jailing the lawyer.