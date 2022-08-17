The police in Delta State said they have arrested three suspected cultists and armed robbers in Warri.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Warri, said the police recovered ammunition from the suspects.

The suspects are: Chukwuma Owoh, Ediri Ogendengbe and Alfred Kess.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the trio were arrested on 5 August by the police operatives attached to the Quick Response Squad of the command.

He explained that the operatives were on a stop and search duty in the Pessu neighborhood, Warri South Local Government Area when they intercepted the hoodlums in a tricycle.

“Upon a search of the occupants, one locally made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered from them.

“The three suspects were immediately arrested. One of the suspects, Owoh confessed that he bought the gun from one Haruna in Hausa market in Warri.

“That he was on his way to Pessu in search of some Aiye confraternity cult members that attacked his younger sister,” he said.

Mr Edafe said the suspect had been detained while the investigation was ongoing.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Ari Ali, has urged officers and men of the command to sustain the tempo and be polite and civil to members of the public while on duty.

“Incivility to members of the public will not be tolerated under my watch,” Mr Edafe quoted the commissioner as saying.

(NAN)