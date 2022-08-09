The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, said politicians in the state were recruiting cultists and ex-convicts to be used as political thugs for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Wike, who stated this in a state broadcast in Port Harcourt, said the state government got wind of this via ‘intelligent reports.”

“We are not taking these reports lightly and will, therefore, not allow any politician, no matter his previous or present position, the chance or opportunity to upset the prevailing peace and security in Rivers State,” he said.

Governor Wike warned owners of hotels and relaxation centres in the state whom he accused of offering their facilities as “convenient base” for the gathering of political thugs in the state to desist from doing so.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the state government will pull down hotels and other entertainment places that are linked, howsoever, with such criminal political activities,” Mr Wike said.

“We will not allow any political party, be it the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party or the Social Democratic Party to threaten the safety and security of lives and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery or violence.”

The governor said the state government has alerted security agencies to be on the trail of the politicians and party leaders.

While commending security agencies for keeping the state safe and secure despite the “lack of adequate support systems and motivation from the Federal Government”, Mr Wike reiterated his commitment to safeguarding lives and property throughout the state.

“We urge residents to be vigilant while going about with their normal activities and promptly report any suspicious gatherings or movements in your vicinity to the attention of the security agencies for necessary action,” he said.