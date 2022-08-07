The police in Delta said they have killed a member of a suspected robbery gang in the Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson of the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to reporters on Sunday in Warri, said they rescued a kidnap victim “unhurt”.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the deceased was a member of a three-man robbery syndicate operating in the Iyara neighbourhood in the Warri South metropolis.

He said the suspect died on Friday following an injury he sustained during a shootout with the police operatives.

“On August 5, at about 5.15 p.m., Anti-Crime Patrol attached to ‘A’ Division Warri, were on a stop-and-search duty at Iyara Road when they intercepted a tricycle with three male occupants.

“The suspects reversed the tricycle and sped off. The team, upon suspicion, went after them till they got to the Chevron Clinic Road in Warri.

“The hoodlums opened fire on the policemen and the team responded. In the process, one of the suspects was maimed, while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” he said.

Mr Edafe said a locally made cut-to-size gun with six live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered.

He said the police have launched a manhunt for other members of the gang.

On the abduction incident, Mr Edafe said the victim was rescued on Saturday by police operatives attached to the State Anti-Cult Unit, while on special duty alongside the Sapele Divisional patrol team.

He said the team flagged down a Toyota Camry with Registration Number AFM 47 AP, with three occupants, and that the driver refused to stop the vehicle.

“Rather, they drove against traffic in a bid to escape on the Okirigwe Road, Sapele and the police went after them.

“They jumped out of the vehicle and escaped into a crowded place. When the team got to the abandoned vehicle, they saw a victim tied inside the car who was kidnapped by the suspects.

“He was rescued unhurt and has since reunited with his family,” Mr Edafe said.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects included a locally made short gun, cutlass, and their operational vehicle which is suspected to have been stolen.

(NAN)