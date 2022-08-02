A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Onofiok Luke, has declared support for the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Umo Eno.

Mr Luke, who currently represents Etinan Federal Constituency, endorsed Mr Eno on Tuesday at the palace of the Oku Ibom Ibibio (the Supreme traditional ruler in Ibibio), Solomon Etuk

Mr Etuk is also the paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area where Messrs Luke and Eno hail from.

Photos being circulated on Facebook showed the two politicians, including the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Akon Eyakenyi, posed for a photo with Mr Etuk in his palace.

It appears the traditional ruler brokered a peace deal which prompted Mr Luke to endorse Mr Eno.

Ofonime Honesty, a journalist in the state, in a Facebook post, quoted Mr Luke as saying he will work for Mr Eno to win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

“I have to honour my people, my fathers – the traditional rulers, the PDP which gave me a platform to serve the people,” the federal lawmaker said.

Mr Eno, in response, promised “never to take” Mr Luke’s gesture for granted. “Help reassure your teeming supporters that your people shall be my people,” the PDP candidate said.

Mr Luke was a speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly before his election to the National Assembly in 2019.

He was one of the leading PDP governorship aspirants in the state but refused to take part in the May 25 governorship primary of the party, citing the exclusion of statutory delegates from participating in the candidate’s election.

Mr Eno, who is the preferred successor of the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, won the primary.

Mr Luke’s endorsement is definitely a morale booster for the PDP candidate who is fighting an accusation that he forged his secondary school certificate. The case is currently being heard at a Federal High Court in Uyo.

Nkeruwem Alfred, a supporter of Mr Luke, told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday, that he was not “completely disappointed” that the federal lawmaker has decided to support Mr Eno.

“Since he’s (Mr Luke) supporting Mr Eno, definitely I am also supporting Mr Eno,” he added.

Another of Mr Luke’s supporters, Ubong Sampson, however, said it is not compulsory he has to support Mr Eno.

“Mr Luke has thrown his weight behind a candidate of his party. That doesn’t mean I have thrown my weight behind the same person.

“I supported Mr Luke to be governor of the state because I know his capacity and can convince someone on why he will make a better governor. I cannot do so for some other person.”

Mr Sampson told our reporter on Tuesday that Mr Luke has not compelled any of his supporters to support the PDP candidate.