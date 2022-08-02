Police in Bayelsa State paraded a 27-year-old suspect before reporters in Yenagoa on Monday for allegedly killing his 25-year-old female friend.

The police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said the suspect buried the victim in a shallow grave in his apartment in Okaka, a suburb of Yenagoa.

He said investigation showed that money owed to the victim by the suspect was behind the murder.

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, said 13 other suspects were arrested in different parts of Bayelsa for kidnapping, piracy, gun-running, armed robbery and cult activities.

“One of the most disturbing reports received last weekend was a case of murder involving a young man and a 25-year-old lady.

“On Friday, July 29 we received a disturbing report from Okaka community that a young man murdered a 25-year-old whom he strangled to death and buried her in a shallow grave in his apartment.

“Our operatives were mobilised to the scene. With the help of some medical experts, the corpse was exhumed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

“We have other reports of kidnapping at Aliebiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area where the ransom was collected by the kidnappers, but they have been arrested.

“Four suspects were also arrested last weekend for piracy at Korokorosei community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, where the culprits attacked passenger boats,’’ Mr Butswat said.

(NAN)