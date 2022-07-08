Mike Igini, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, recently had an interview with Arise TV where he said the All Progressives Congress (APC) deliberately caused its own misfortune in Akwa Ibom.

Arise TV: This controversy over Placeholders which we have been told is unknown to the Constitution but which has been introduced in some places.

IGINI: Having listened to all the arguments that have been going on, what people do not realise is that in the United States of America there’s a practice of placeholding where a governor of a state with respect to senatorial positions could appoint a placeholder pending when an election is conducted and that is why a Placeholder is nothing but a situation where a person is appointed to occupy an office temporarily with the understanding that such person would not contest for that office.

I think that debate is unnecessary.

So, the question people are now raising is whether can the presidential candidate make a change? The answer is yes because a running mate does not emerge from a primary process, it is at the discretion of the presidential candidate. And the constitution is clear on that.

Arise TV: Throw more light on the (Godswill) Akpabio and Ahmad Lawan case.

IGINI: Well, first and foremost I need to give some background to what is going on, make some fundamental clarifications and I want to ask a question first: what is the rule of law in our representative democracy? Should we have a democracy without the rule of law? Is our society a permissive society? We must recognise the fact that without the rule of law and in strict observance and obedience, electoral contests would be nothing but the crude deployment of force.

With respect to Akwa Ibom State, on October 16 last year, Akwa Ibom is one of the states where APC conducted successful state congresses to elect executives. But before that exercise, they came to the (INEC) office, all parties, what would they do so that they do not have problems with their elections? We advised them, and we provided them with the INEC template for monitoring congresses either for the election of the executive or that of the nomination of a candidate. We made that provision for them.

On October 16, 2021 election was conducted, and the video is everywhere. It was successful, it was peaceful, by Mr Yusuf Banki who led the committee set up by the National Working Committee of their party.

It (the congress) was successful, a report was written and we sent it to Abuja. By December there were reports that there was already a crisis, what crisis? What happened? The result of that congress that was conducted in line with Section 223 of the Constitution was successful and peaceful among all the states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in October last year. They altered the results. What happened? There were 10 candidates, this is their own affair. It should be noted that INEC doesn’t conduct party primaries or congress for the election of their members into their exco; it is the political party business. Our job is just to monitor and provide reports but the beauty is that our report can be very decisive and cannot be ignored.

Now, when they conducted that election they won. By December they altered the result; somebody who scored 1,278 who was the actual winner and the last person scored 006. What they did was to alter that result, bringing down the figure -1 behind 006 to now read 1006. Immediately after that was done, they went to court and obtained a fraudulent judgement that the person who scored 6, the least person, is now the winner.

The other group went to court to apply for a stay of action. On the 7th of April, the Court of Appeal gave an order for maintenance of status quo ante which means the position of the parties before the dispute. But despite that order, some politicians went and swore in the people in breach of the court order. This is the genesis of their crisis.

With respect to the primaries, INEC has been lawful because there was an extant order to maintain the status quo. Now you know that in primaries it is the National Working Committee of all parties that will set up a committee to conduct, that was done. We got the notice and we were at the venue on May 26 with respect to the governorship primary, on May 27 was that of the senatorial election. We were at the venue of Sheergrace Arena and they didn’t show up. Up till 11 p.m. for the governorship, nobody showed up. The committee chairperson was at the State Security Services (SSS) office in Uyo because they were fighting themselves from the airport to the Oron Road junction. We were at the venue, me and the commissioner of police were there till about 11 p.m., and I addressed the press after speaking to the chairman of the committee, Tunde Ajibulu, who said it was not going to take place again and we went home.

By the second day in the morning, I woke up and on social media everywhere saturated that a (governorship) primary had been conducted. Who monitored it? They said INEC officials; as I speak to you, call the name of the INEC official that monitored that exercise. It was never monitored.

May 27 was the senatorial primary; we have the Akwa Ibom North-West where the retired DIG Udom Ekpoudom emerged. There was no primary for Akwa Ibom South because the team was there but nobody showed up. We have a video showing that nobody showed up. Those are the things that were done but surprisingly on June 10, an event that had taken place on May 27. I woke up and people were calling me commissioner, how come you people are conducting a new primary? I said which new primary and they said I should go to social media and confirm somebody had won the election. I said which election? Something we concluded on the 27th of last month is taking place and was even labelled a rerun.

Look, we are election managers. We know the meaning of a rerun. A rerun election presupposes the previous election and in a rerun election, the Supreme Court of Nigeria is very clear. It can only take place with people who were part of the first exercise.

Arise TV: Was Akpabio part of the first exercise?

IGINI: Absolutely no. He was not part of the first exercise so how can you talk about a rerun and I make the point clear. Look, the train had left the station on May 27 with respect to the senatorial election. This is the genesis with respect to that.

Arise TV: They are saying there’s a letter from INEC recognising the chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC that it is only you that does not recognise him?

IGINI: The letter is dated when?

Arise TV: it was dated June 21, 2022.

IGINI: Correct. Let me let Nigerians know that as advocates of the law, we would not violate the law. We are the ones saying we must comply with the law and we are complying eminently in this respect and that is what I’ve just explained to you. The Federal High Court gave a judgement on the basis of the forged document.

On March 17 there was a Federal High Court order declaring Mr Ntukekpo as the winner, a man who scored six votes but they brought one put it behind to read 1006 and the man who scored 1278 was now the loser. So when that was done the other group of people went to the Court of Appeal.

Arise TV: Has it been forensically audited that they tampered with the number?

IGINI: Oh they did.

Arise TV: Do you have any forensic proof?

IGINI: First and foremost, this result emanated from Akwa Ibom State. We (INEC) have the original result in our custody. They also have it in Abuja. What these guys did, 1278 (was) for Mr Ekanem, the other guy, Mr Ntukekpo scored 006. What they did was to bring the figure – 1 and add it behind the 006 to now read 1006. With this, they came to our Commission submitted by way of copying, went to Federal High Court and obtained a fraudulent judgement. So, when the Court of Appeal ordered on April 7 to maintain the status quo. Four days after that they went ahead to swear in the guy who scored 006 but now has 1006.

Now that period of maintenance of the status quo was the period which was May 26 and 27 the period the governorship and the National Assembly event took place. At that time, we were relating with the group that was in favour of the maintenance of the status quo.

Arise TV: Who is the senatorial candidate of APC for Akwa Ibom North-West?

IGINI: Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial candidate is Ekpoudom (DIG rtd). He’s the person that was validly elected.

Arise TV: So you’re saying that Godswill Akpabio is not the senatorial candidate (for APC) in Akwa Ibom North-West?

IGINI: He can’t be because the senatorial primary took place on May 27. What we are hearing or reading in the newspaper was alleged to have taken place on (June) 9th. Because at this time we were even in Abuja holding an INEC meeting but on Friday morning we heard breaking news, what news is breaking, the train had left the station on the 27th of last month. What are you talking about? You labelled it a rerun.

A rerun has meaning in electoral management. You can only have a rerun when there’s an inconclusive election or stalemated in which case you’re going for a rerun and in a rerun, it can only be among those who participated in the first election. That is the truth of the matter. So I think that we have moved on beyond that.