The police in Delta State have arrested three suspected child traffickers in Omerigboma, Oko, a community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the police carried out the arrest in collaboration with some vigilante operatives in the area.

Mr Edafe said the arrests followed a petition that a 13-year-old girl was about to be trafficked to Onicha-Ugbo, another community in the state, for prostitution.

The victim hails from Izza North Council Area of Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

Mr Edafe gave the names of the arrested suspects as Ada-Obi Oguguo, 38, Chidinma Osita, 36, and Nkiruka Ikechukwu, 30 – all females.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were into prostitution,” Mr Edafe said.

The police spokesperson said the suspects, on June 22, also attempted to traffic a 16-year-old girl, Chidinma, to Mali for prostitution but the operatives foiled their attempt.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort to arrest other members of the syndicate is also ongoing,” Mr Edafe added.

Mr Edafe said police operatives in the state have also arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly attempting to defraud a POS operator at Oko New International Market, Asaba, on Tuesday.

The suspect, Michael Ozor, who hails from Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, was said to have paid the POS operator with fake naira notes.

Mr Edafe said the operatives, during their routine patrol in the area, rescued the suspect from an angry mob who wanted to lynch him.

“The suspect was arrested and the fake naira notes, to the tune of N80,000, was recovered from him,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the police were investigating the incident.